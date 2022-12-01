Teenager Sentenced For Theft

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2022 .

A local teenager has been sentenced to 15 weeks in prison for stealing someone’s bag.

Michael Martin, 19, of Flat Bastion Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of Theft.



The teenager, who is already in prison for a burglary, will serve the new sentence consecutively – meaning he will serve the 15 weeks on top of his previous sentence.



The court heard that on Friday 29 July this year, Martin stole a staff member’s backpack from the rear of Pizzeria Plaza in Market Place.



Inside the bag was approximately £80 in cash, personal documents and possessions worth about £100.



Still carrying the bag, Martin then went to a bar in Casemates Square where he left the stolen ID card in the toilets.



Staff found the ID card and phoned the victim, informing him that they had found some of his belongings.



The victim went to the bar where he was able to watch CCTV footage of Martin with his backpack.



The victim then spotted Martin in the area before confronting him. The police were called and Martin was arrested.



