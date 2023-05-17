Man Jailed For Drink Driving

A local man has been jailed for three months after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence in the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Brendon HEAD, 40, of Laguna Estate, who has a long history of drink driving offences, was also banned from driving for five years.

His sentence followed an incident on Monday 20 December 2021, where HEAD blew 132ug on the road side breath test – one of the highest readings recorded in Gibraltar and almost four times the legal drink drive limit of 35ug.

The court heard that HEAD had already been given a five-year ban for a drink driving offence in July 2022, after blowing a higher reading of 150ug on the road side breath test.

At around 3am on Monday 20 December 2021, HEAD drove a Suzuki Carry south through Dudley Ward Tunnel where he collided with a wall, damaging the vehicle and puncturing one of the vehicle’s wheels.

A member of the public who was concerned about his driving called the police Control Room and officers found HEAD at Europa Point Car Park, where he was attempting to change the flat tyre.

Officers approached HEAD, and on speaking to him, heard him slurring his words. After failing the breath test he was arrested and cautioned, before telling officers: “I’ve f*cked up.”

An RGP spokesman, said: “We’d like to remind people that drink driving is totally unacceptable.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to all instances of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“You simply cannot combine them with driving. We urge anyone not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.

“If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies. You could help save someone’s life.”





