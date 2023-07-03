  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Knives

Written by YGTV Team on .

A local man who was caught with two hunting knives and cannabis resin received a suspended prison sentence and a fine in the Magistrates’ Court last Friday. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jamil MEDHURST, 24, of Laguna Estate, was sentenced to ten weeks  imprisonment, suspended for nine months, and a £1,000 fine after he  pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of an Article with Blade in a  Public Place and one count of Possession of a Class B Drug. 

The court heard that just after 2am on Saturday 13 August last year,  officers were patrolling Ocean Village when they stopped MEDHURST from riding his bicycle along a pedestrian path. 

Whilst talking to MEDHURST, the officers noticed a strong smell of  cannabis, so he was detained for a search.  

In his pouch, they found two hunting knives, one sheathed and one  unsheathed. He was then arrested. 

Up at New Mole House, officers then found approximately £23 of  cannabis resin in his property, for which he was further arrested.



