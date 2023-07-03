Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Knives

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

A local man who was caught with two hunting knives and cannabis resin received a suspended prison sentence and a fine in the Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jamil MEDHURST, 24, of Laguna Estate, was sentenced to ten weeks imprisonment, suspended for nine months, and a £1,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of an Article with Blade in a Public Place and one count of Possession of a Class B Drug.

The court heard that just after 2am on Saturday 13 August last year, officers were patrolling Ocean Village when they stopped MEDHURST from riding his bicycle along a pedestrian path.

Whilst talking to MEDHURST, the officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis, so he was detained for a search.

In his pouch, they found two hunting knives, one sheathed and one unsheathed. He was then arrested.

Up at New Mole House, officers then found approximately £23 of cannabis resin in his property, for which he was further arrested.





