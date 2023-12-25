Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Written by YGTV Team on 25 December 2023 .

A local man has been charged with Attempted Murder following a domestic related incident in the Moorish Castle Estate in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Jacob McWilliam, 22, of Witham’s Road, was also charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Threats to Kill, Assault on Police, Resisting Police and Criminal Damage.

His arrest came after Response Team Officers were called to the Moorish Castle Estate at around 0040hrs on Christmas Eve, following reports of a man attacking a woman in the area close to the bridge on Castle Road.

On police arrival, McWilliam was arrested – during which time he assaulted an RGP officer.

Late last night (Christmas Eve), McWilliam was charged with the above offences. He has been remanded at New Mole House Police Station until his court appearance at 10am on Wednesday 27 December.