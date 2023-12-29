Man Charged Following Assault on Woman

Written by YGTV Team on 29 December 2023 .

A local man has been charged with a number of offences after allegedly assaulting a former partner.

Riyen Lea, 36, of no fixed address, was charged yesterday afternoon (28 December) at New Mole House Police Station with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Threats to Kill and Fear or Provocation of Violence.

Lea was arrested by Response Team officers on Reclamation Road at around 13:45 on Wednesday 27 December, following a report from the victim that she had been assaulted by him.

He was remanded at New Mole House until his appearance at the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday 30 Dec) at 10am.

Lea was bailed for a number of other offences whilst officers continue their investigations.