Man Charged Following Domestic Incident

Written by YGTV Team on 30 December 2023 .

A local man will appear in the Magistrates’ Court this morning following a domestic incident on Christmas Day.

Lee Cruz Parry, 49, of Devil’s Tower Road, was charged with Burglary, Threats to Kill, Theft and Common Assault.

He was arrested in the Laguna Estate by Response Team officers at around 8pm on Boxing Day, after a report that Parry had stolen money from a woman’s flat and then punched and kicked her on Christmas Day.

Parry has been remanded at New Mole House Police Station until his appearance at a special sitting of the Magistrates’ Court at 10am.