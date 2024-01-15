  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Driver Disqualified After Failing Drugs Tests

Written by YGTV Team on .

A local man has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £200 after pleading guilty to a charge of Driving Whilst under the Influence of Drugs. He was fined an additional £150 for being in Possession of a Class B drug. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Kaine Pincho, 35, of the Laguna Estate, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court on  Friday. 

The court heard that, at around 2230hrs on 13 July 2023, officers observed a  Mitsubishi car being driven along Main Street without lights. The driver, Pincho, was  stopped outside the John Mackintosh Hall and, when officers spoke to him, they  detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside the car. 

Pincho was then asked to take a drugs wipe test which gave a positive result. As he was being searched, he informed officers that he had a small amount of cannabis in  his bag on the car’s back seat. This, along with a joint, was seized by the officers. 

Pincho was then arrested on suspicion of Driving Whilst under the Influence of Drugs  and Possession of a Class B drug. 

At New Mole House Police Station, a blood sample was taken, which was then sent  to the UK for analysis. 

The test results showed that a sample of his blood contained 6.7ug - over three  times the specified limit of 2ug/L for cannabis. 

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol  or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



