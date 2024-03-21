  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Local Man Fined For Drink Driving And Drugs Offences

Written by YGTV Team on .

A local man has been fined £300 for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit and fined a further £300 for Possession of a Class A Drug. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday), local man Thomas De La  Rosa, 24, was fined £300 for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit  and fined a further £300 for Possession of a Class A Drug. 

The court heard that, shortly before 6am on Saturday 2 March of this year, the  attention of officers on patrol on Europa Road was drawn to an E-Scooter  travelling southwards. The machine was travelling unusually slowly and in an  unsteady manner. 

When the rider was stopped, officers immediately detected that his eyes were  glazed and that his breath smelled of alcohol. 

In a roadside test, he blew 76ug and he was therefore arrested on suspicion of  the drink-driving offence. When asked if he was carrying any illegal  substances, he handed over a wrapper containing, what he said was, cocaine  so he was further arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class A Drug. 

Once at New Mole House, he blew 66ug on the evidential machine. Meanwhile  the contents of the wrapper were tested and gave a positive reading for  cocaine.



