Dangerous Driver Banned from the Roads

Written by YGTV Team on 05 April 2024 .

A motorcyclist who pulled two wheelies on Devil’s Tower Road has been banned from driving for a year and fined £600 – after being caught in the act by an off-duty RGP officer.

Rhyan Watson Smith Henderson, 19, of Glacis Road, pleaded guilty to the offence of Dangerous Driving in the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The court heard that just after 5pm on Tuesday 13 June last year, an off-duty officer was riding her motorcycle east along Devils Tower Road, when a motorcyclist next to her revved his engine before suddenly accelerating hard to lift his front wheel off the road for a short distance.

The officer noted the registration plate of the motorcycle, and after pulling up alongside him at the next set of traffic nights, took a look at who was riding the bike.

Further along the road, the motorcyclist pulled another wheelie.

A few days later, RGP Traffic Officers attended the residence of Henderson and reported him for the offence of Dangerous Driving.