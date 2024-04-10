How to Avoid Becoming a Sextortion Victim

Written by YGTV Team on 10 April 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police have received two reports of local males being blackmailed in the past 24 hours after sharing intimate photos/videos of themselves with unknown persons on social media.

The RGP is therefore sharing some advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of “Sextortion.”

Sextortion is a form of blackmail that involves threatening to publish sexual information, photos or videos about someone.

This may be to extort money or to force the victim to do something against their will. Photos or recordings are often made without the victim realising or consenting.

Criminals often target people through dating apps, social media, webcams or pornography sites. They may use a fake identity to befriend you online and then threaten to send images to your family and friends.

Sextortion can be committed by individuals, but organised crime gangs are usually behind it.

The RGP offers the following advice:

Be wary about who you invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites. Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers.

Do not share intimate videos online

Do not get lured into compromising situations such as removing clothes or performing intimate acts online.

Always remember that what goes online may well stay online.

Update the privacy settings on your social networking accounts so only people you know can view your account.

Do not include any sensitive, private or confidential information in your profiles.

If you use online dating sites, set up a separate email account that does not use your real name. This is very simple and quick to do using providers such as Hotmail, Yahoo!Mail or Gmail.

Quickly block nuisance and fraudulent users from further contact with you and also report them for abuse.

If you become a victim of this type of scam, do not respond to the blackmailer's demands, but report the issue to the relevant social networking site and to the police.

If you have been persuaded by anyone to part with payment details, contact your bank or card issuer immediately.

An RGP spokesman added: “If you do become a victim of Sextortion, we understand it can be difficult to report this type of crime to us. But our officers are here to support you.”

Sextortion can be reported: Online www.police.gi/report/crime

Or by calling 200 72500

More Useful Information can be found at Get Safe Online: https://tinyurl.com/mu2s9mxd