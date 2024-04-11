Incident At Sea - Guardia Civil Collide With Runway Light Fixtures

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident at sea off the western side of the Gibraltar airport runway yesterday evening.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At about 2218 hours yesterday evening (10th April) several members of the public contacted the 999 emergency line and reported that a Guardia Civil vessel had struck the light fixtures (runway approach lights), off the western end of the airport runway, and that the vessel was now sinking.

The reports suggested that the collision had occurred moments after the GC vessel had pursued a number of rigid hull inflatable vessels in the area, which had fled the scene.

Reports also suggested that prior to the collision, sounds resembling the discharge of a firearm at sea had also been heard.

Whilst personnel responded to the scene from land, and a number of Gibraltar maritime assets deployed, the vessels involved in the incident left the area towards Spain.

The Captain of the Port and Commissioner of Police have contacted their respective counterparts in relation to the incident.

No injuries have been reported. Enquiries are ongoing.





