Anti-Social Behaviour Arrests

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2024 .

Four male juveniles were arrested after several hundred pounds worth of damage was caused to vehicles at Eaton Park Car Park on Saturday afternoon (13 April).

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At around 4pm, police received a number of calls from residents on Devil’s Tower Road, stating that youths were throwing rocks at vehicles from the Northern Defences.

Response Team officers carried out a search of the area, commonly known as “The Jungle,” before arresting three male juveniles aged 11, 11 and 12 on suspicion of Throwing Missiles and three counts of Criminal Damage.

A fourth male juvenile, aged 15, was arrested on suspicion of Throwing Missiles. An investigation is ongoing.





