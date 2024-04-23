A Busy Monday Afternoon for Response Team 4

A busy Monday afternoon saw officers from Response Team 4 having to respond to a variety of calls during a period of just a few hours yesterday.

The cases included a reported case of harassment plus a report of theft received from a female regarding the loss from her handbag containing cash, after the bag had been inadvertently left on a bench in Main Street.

In addition, officers also dealt with a report involving a female juvenile who was alleged to have caused significant damage to another person’s mobile phone whilst, elsewhere, they safeguarded a vulnerable person by detaining them under Mental Health legislation.

However, the most significant incident yesterday of afternoon saw Response Team and Armed Officers attend a residence at Varyl Begg Estate, following a call for assistance received in relation to a female being at risk from an individual armed with a bladed weapon. Shortly after arriving at the property, officers assisted the female in leaving the flat unharmed whilst armed officers successfully negotiated with the individual to surrender the weapon.

The man was then taken to St Bernard’s Hospital as he was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. Officers had to restrain him forcibly due to the violence he showed towards medical staff.

Later that same evening, following treatment and discharge from hospital, the 29 year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of False Imprisonment, two counts of Common Assault, Threats to Destroy or Damage Property, as well as on the strength of a warrant for Failing to Appear at the Magistrates Court. He remains in custody at New Mole House.

The investigation is ongoing.