An Expensive Day in Court

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2024 .

In the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (24 April), local man Stuart Harrison, 35, pleaded guilty to a number of charges:

- Theft (17 April 2023)

- Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Prescribed Limit (27 July 2023)

- Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station (27 July 2023)

-Racially Aggravated Harassment Alarm or Distress (27 July 2023)

- Disorderly Conduct (23 September 2023)

- Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station (23 September 2023)

- Burglary (21 November 2023)

Regarding the Theft in April 2023, Harrison admitted to having stolen a tip jar from the counter of a takeaway shop in Market Place on 17 April 2023 and was fined £335 and ordered to pay £40 in compensation.

In a separate case, the court heard that, around 2130hrs on 23 September 2023, Harrison was in the Laguna Estate and under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested for the offence of Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated. Whilst at New Mole House, he urinated in cells and continuously banged on the cell walls and was further arrested for Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station for which, on Wednesday, he was fined £335.

Regarding the drink driving offence, the court heard that, at around 2215hrs on 27 July 2023, following a report that a car was being driven erratically, officers had observed the car, not showing any lights, while it was stopped on Europort Avenue. The driver, Harrison, blew 78ug in a roadside test and later 70ug on the evidential machine at New Mole House. At this point, Harrison became verbally and physically aggressive and it required several officers to restrain him. During this incident, Harrison was shouting racial abuse at an officer from the Moroccan community. For the drink driving offence, Harrison was disqualified from driving for 18 months and sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work. On the racial harassment charge, he was sentenced to a further 150 hours of unpaid work.

In the fourth case, the court heard that, at around 0100hrs on 21 November 2023, Harrison broke into a restaurant in Marina Bay where he stole around £400 from the till. In court, Harrison pleaded guilty to a charge of Burglary and was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £400 in compensation.