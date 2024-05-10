Officers Pass Disaster Victim Identification Training

A team of Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police officers have passed a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) course on the Rock this week.

The training, which is approved by the College of Policing, teaches police officers to respond effectively to a mass fatality incident, such as an aircraft disaster.

The four-day course was held at Devil’s Tower Camp and saw 13 RGP and 4 GDP officers pass several assessments.

All the officers had volunteered to undertake this training, which is organised by the UKDVI team and funded by the Home Office.

Lynzi Lefort, the UKDVI Deputy National Coordinator, delivered the course in Gibraltar alongside Andy Woodward.

She said: “We never want such an event to happen, but by providing and receiving the training we ensure that we, as a team, respond and deliver for our communities and that families receive the level of service they expect and deserve.

“It’s always an honour and privilege to work with such committed officers and with the excellent support from our colleagues at the College of Policing. Many thanks to the Commissioner of the RGP Richard Ullger and Chief of the GDP Robert Allen.”