Local Man Jailed for Drugs Offences

10 May 2024

Twenty year-old Kevagn Lopez appeared in the Supreme Court today where he pleaded guilty to the offences of Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class A Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug and Possession of a Class B Drug. He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment.

The court heard that, at around 15:45 on 8 November 2023, officers from the RGP’s Drugs Squad and Criminal Investigation Department attended a property in the Laguna Estate where, having been given permission to search by the occupant, they seized approximately 50 wrappers of a white powder.

Following forensic analysis, the powder was later found to be cocaine, weighing 31.6 grams with a street value of around £1,900. In addition, 4 grams of Cannabis Resin was also found in the property.

Lopez was subsequently arrested and taken to New Mole House where he was charged with the three offences.