Man Fined For Throwing Pint Glass At Man’s Face

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2024 .

A man has been fined £5,000 after pleading guilty to throwing a pint glass into the face of a barman whilst on a night out in Gibraltar.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The incident happened on the evening of Sunday 17 March 2024 at Bruno’s Bar in Marina Bay.

The Magistrates’ Court heard last Friday, that British national Carl Darnley, 37, of Gosport, was seen falling over on CCTV footage, shortly before approaching the bar to order a pint of beer.

The barman refused to serve Darnley, as he believed he was too drunk.

Darnley then became aggressive towards the barman and started shouting insults at him, before picking up a nearby pint glass and throwing it at the barman.

The glass hit the victim in the face around his left eye, smashing on impact and causing several cuts around his eye and nose. CCTV footage within the bar captured the whole incident.

The victim’s injuries were later treated at Saint Bernard’s Hospital.

Darnley then left Brunos and was later found by RGP Response Team officers close to Glacis Estate, where he was arrested just after midnight. He was later charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

On interview at New Mole House, Darnley admitted throwing the glass in the direction of the barman, but stated he did not mean to cause him any injuries.

The court also ordered Darnley to pay £1,500 in compensation to the victim.





