RGP Warn Against New Scam

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2024 .

Detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit are warning the public to be on their guard following a new scam targeting people in Gibraltar.

The scam is being shared on Facebook with members of the public urged to invest in a crypto investment platform.

Several people have contacted the RGP today regarding the scam – although no one has reported losing any money.

An RGP spokesman said: “We’ve received reports that members of the public are being encouraged to invest in crypto, with the promise of high returns.

“The scammers claim several local named Gibraltarians have been using the investment platform – but this is not true.

“A website link has been shared on social media that appears to be from the Gibraltar Chronicle, which directs you to a website called ‘Nearest Edge’.”

“We advise members of the public not to click on this link or share any personal details as this is a scam.”

Anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to the scam should contact the RGP on 200 72500 or report it online at www.police.gi/report/crime