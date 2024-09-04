Man Charged in Rape Investigation

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2024 .

A man has been charged following an investigation.

53 year old UK national Phillip James Jessop has today been charged with one count of Rape, following an extensive investigation conducted by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Domestic Abuse Team.

Jessop was arrested back in September 2023 by the Gibraltar Defence Police, after a report was made to them. The investigation, including forensic work, and case management responsibility, was taken over by RGP detectives following his arrest, and culminated with today’s charge.

Jessop will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5th September 2024