Catalan Bay Photograph Competition Winner

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2019 .

Following last month’s news about the completion of beautification works to Catalan Bay by the Ministry of Housing, the Gibraltar Tourist Board ran a competition for the best photograph of Catalan Bay.

The photograph chosen as the winner was taken by John Michael Fa and shows the full extent of the works that were completed and the beauty of this Bay.

Mr Fa wins a meal for two at Nunos Restaurant and Terrace at the Caleta Hotel.

Gilbert Licudi, Minister for Tourism said, “Mr Fa has taken an excellent photograph of Catalan Bay showing its natural beauty. We look forward to using this image as part of our effort to promote our unique destination in the Mediterranean.”

The Minister for Housing Samantha Sacramento said, “Congratulations to Mr Fa! I’m delighted by the winning entry that shows the full extent of the improvement works carried out and the picturesque nature of the area. Once again I’d like to thank the Caleta Hotel for providing a prize for the competition and I’m pleased that the hotel is also featured in the image.”