Gibraltar National Dance Team All Set For World Show Dance Championships

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2019 .

The Gibraltar National Dance Team is all set to participate at the 2019 World Show Dance Championships under the auspices of the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation (GNDO). The event that will be staged at the Erdgas Arena, in Riesa, Germany, will see 1,855 dancers travelling from all over the world to join in this spectacular event organised by the International Dance Organisation (IDO).

A Dance Presentation was organised last week at the Central Hall by the GNDO. The presentation was a dress rehearsal used as a platform to present all the dance routines that will be performed by the official Gibraltar National Team at the forthcoming IDO World Show Dance Championships.

The Central Hall was packed to capacity with nearly 100 people supporting the dancers. The presentation gave the opportunity for the dancers and choreographers to showcase their work and give a good overall picture of the standards of dance achieved locally.

The GNDO selected seven dancers from various local dance groups to join the Gibraltar National Team. They are: Madison Baldachino, Eva Collinson, Duncan Grech, Courtney Edwards, Jenella Sodi, Megan Rodriguez and Chenille Soiza Brown.

Gibraltar will see these dancers represented in the Junior and Adult divisions and in the Solo, Duet and Group sections. The National Team’s choreographers include: Gerald Rodriguez, Jade Federico-Marzan and Sabrina Abudharham.

GNDO President Wendy Garro said: ‘The GNDO is always proud to be able to send dancers to the World Show Dance Championships. As statistics show, we will be competing at the Olympics of Dance where medals are hard to come by. However, we will aim to compete to the highest of standards against the best dancers from around the world and represent Gibraltar to the best of our ability.’

GNDO President Wendy Garro will be leading the National Team in Riesa, The National Team left Gibraltar on Sunday 17th November and will return on Sunday 24th November 2019.