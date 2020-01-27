18th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2020 .

M.O. Productions are busy organising the 18th edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival. The event takes place between Wednesday 19th and Saturday 22nd February at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Produced by Seamus Byrne and Alfred Rumbo the Festival is accredited by the British Federation of Festivals for Music Dance & Speech. 224 dancers from England, Gibraltar and Spain will be taking part in nine sessions of dance.

The international festival features the Ministry of Culture as main sponsor. Other supporters of the festival include Argus and Gibtelecom.

The official timetable of the 18th Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2020 is as follows:

Wednesday 19th February

7pm Session 1 9pm Session 2

Children and Junior Large Groups Duets

Flamenco Duets Adult Large Groups

Thursday 20th February

7pm Session 3 9pm Session 4

Flamenco Solos Contemporary Solos

Jazz Solos

Friday 21st February

7pm Session 5 9pm Session 6

Mini Kids Solos Junior Acro Solos

Classical Solos Tap Solos

Children Acro Solos Show Dance Solos

Saturday 23rd February

10am Session 7 12 noon Session 8

Contemporary Improvisations Stage Improvisations

Disco Solos Hip Hop Solos

Saturday 23rd February

7.30pm GALA

Small Groups

Bursary Final

Tickets for the Festival priced at £5 per session and £15 for the Gala Night are on sale as from Friday 7th February 2020 at www.buytickets.gi