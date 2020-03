Levi Azzopardi Frendo Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2020 .

Levi Azzopardi Frendo has signed up for the Mrs Gibraltar contest. She’s the first contestant since recruitment started.

Name: Levi Azzopardi Frendo

Age: 22

Why have you decided to sign up?: I have always wanted to take part in a show like this but never had the confidence and I also would like to help charities.