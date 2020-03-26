Gibraltar Live Music Society To Broadcast Three Podcasts Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2020 .

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) will be broadcasting live episodes of their podcast Totally Local next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A statement from the Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) follows below:

The show which is sponsored by Chestertons Gibraltar plays the very best in local music from the past and present.

In order to keep it going, The GLMS have decided that during the show's broadcast it will be collecting monies for the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) so it can continue purchasing essential hospital equipment.

The show will be AVAILABLE at the following link as from 16:00 on Monday afternoon.

https://mixlr.com/glmspodcasts/





