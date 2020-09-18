New Video Archives Portal “Culture TV” Launched

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have today launched a new video archives portal, ‘Culture TV’. The project has been produced with the support of the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation and The Bulb.

The portal was one of GCS’ many ‘Covid projects’ planned and produced during lockdown, but the platform continues to be relevant today. The portal will provide local entertainment and the public will be able to access a variety of shows and other performances staged in Gibraltar over the years. This will serve among other things to map out and document an organisation’s or individual’s lifetime in their particular genre of the arts, as well as preserving Gibraltar’s cultural video heritage for future generations. The portal can be viewed on www.culturetv.gi

The Minister for Culture, and Heritage, John Cortes said:

“This has been a really exciting project, providing an accessible archive of performances on the Gibraltar stage over many years. It is a tribute to Gibraltar’s richness in Culture, and forms an important part of our social Heritage. It is so important that it is now accessible to all. It is also great fun to watch!’

For his part GCS CEO, Seamus Byrne said:

‘I am very proud of the work of my team in relation to this archive portal, and with the work produced throughout lockdown and the various phases of Unlocking the Rock. The way GCS managed to convert Culture from a face to face offering into an online platform was impressive. Our Culture TV is one way in which Culture will enter people’s homes and reach out to the community at large.’

GCS has made a call to all cultural organisations and entities, or individuals who may have material, to submit footage of their events, shows and performances, held in local cultural venues. Entities wishing to submit footage must ensure the recordings submitted are free from copyright restrictions.

Event footage can be delivered via online video file sharing platforms by emailing the link to:

Footage can also be presented on VHS, CD, DVD or on a USB format. Arrangements for delivery of these can be made by calling Gibraltar Cultural Services at the John Mackintosh Hall on 20075669 or email: