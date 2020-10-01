Second Phase Of Gustavo Bacarisas Street Art Murals Complete

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Heritage and Culture, is pleased to announce the second phase of the creation of the Gustavo Bacarisas street art murals is now complete.

This street art initiative is the brainchild of Ronnie Alecio who together with UK street artist Jupp has been depicting the work of Gibraltar’s National artist Gustavo Bacarisas in our streets.

The murals take inspiration from Gustavo Bacarisas’ work, specifically figures depicted in his series of Lunettes showing everyday people at work or leisure. Supporting the Government’s street art initiative in line with its urban regeneration and cultural development programmes, the figures are featured in:

- Town Range



- Giro’s Passage/King’s Street



- Cornwall’s Lane



- Landport Tunnel off Casemates Square



Minister Cortes has today visited the site to view the works and said: “Our street art project keeps adding life to our urban areas, tab the same time reminding us of our cultural heritage. We look forward to working with Mr Alecio on phase three of the project.

There are three other projects we are currently working on namely on the Department of Education façade, the Ragged Staff Magazine and other areas within Landport Tunnel. We hope these will be completed shortly.’



Anyone wishing to produce street art murals should first contact the Street Art Committee on 20069122.