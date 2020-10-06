47th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is reminding the public of the closing date for receipt of entries for the 47th Gibraltar International Art Competition. Closing date is Friday 23rd October 2020.

Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from the 5th to the 14th November 2020.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as at 4th November 2020. A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 per entry fee applicable. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.

Prizes are:



1st Prize The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize £5,000

2nd Prize The Jacobo Azagury Prize £2,000

3rd Prize The Leni Mifsud Prize £1,500

Gibraltar Theme The Rudesindo Mannia Prize £1,000

Young Artist (16-24 yrs) The Mario Finlayson Prize £1,000

All the above listed winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture. Entry forms and conditions are available from:

- The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates



- John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

- Mario Finlayson National Gallery, City Hall



- GEMA, Montagu Bastion



- Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



- Website: www.culture.gi/forms

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Monday 19th October to Friday 23rd October from 3pm to 7pm.



For any further information please contact GCS Events Department, City Hall on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



