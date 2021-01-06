Miss Gibraltar Recruitment Opens

Written by YGTV Team on 06 January 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting young women to sign up to the 2021 Miss Gibraltar Pageant. The Pageant will be held on Saturday 22nd May 2021. The event will be organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Gibmedia.

Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at 22nd May 2021) and not more than 26 years old (as at 31st December 2021). The first 10 contestants to sign for the Pageant will each receive £500. The winner of the Pageant will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later on in the year.

Prizes are:

Miss Gibraltar: £2,000 cash, £3,500 clothing allowance and participation at Miss World 2021

1st Princess £1,000 cash, £500 clothing allowance

2nd Princess £500 cash, £500 clothing allowance

The Production Team are encouraging young women to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience. It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals from the entertainment and fashion industry.

The event and arrangements are subject to change depending on the situation at the time in relation to Covid.

Entry forms are available from the Miss Gibraltar Office at the City Hall reception or John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street. For further information please contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on telephone on 20067236 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Recruitment will commence as from Monday 11th January 2021 Closing date for entries is on Friday 29th January 2021

