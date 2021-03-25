Culture v COVID Exhibition

25 March 2021

An exhibition to feature and celebrate artistic and cultural works produced during the last year will open at the John Mackintosh Hall on the 5th May 2021. Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, ‘Culture v Covid’ will showcase many artistic contributions created during the global pandemic and lockdowns.

A statement continued: “The arts have provided many with a lifeline during a challenging year where we have all faced difficult times. They have provided a focus, inspiration, and motivation, and have also entertained, distracted, and presented hope. The industry has greatly been affected by the implications of Covid- 19 and the resulting restrictions. Nevertheless, the artistic community in Gibraltar rose to the challenge and continued to create. Some of the works on display reflect individuals’ personal experiences during their year with some specifically on the theme of the virus.

“GCS will be displaying and showcasing many of these creations: from stories and poems to paintings and sculptures, music, drama and much more. The exhibition will also play tribute to some of the individuals and groups who against all odds have continued to create, inspire, and educate, and who through adapting and innovating continue to remain relevant.”

Minister for Culture John Cortes said, “This is one of the Cultural initiatives I am most looking forward to this year. It will celebrate Gibraltar’s resilience, our ability as a community to rise to the occasion and to turn adversity around. I think many will be amazed at the material that our artistic and cultural community has produced during the pandemic, which will be displayed for all to see. I dedicate Culture vs Covid to those at the forefront in the fight against Covid and to the memory of those who we lost along the way.”

The exhibition will be on show at the John Mackintosh Hall Galleries from the 5th – 21st May. For more information contact GCS on 200 75669 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.