Gibraltar Spring Festival 2021 - Event Details Released

Written by YGTV Team on 13 April 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, are organizing a number of events under this year’s Spring Festival umbrella. This year, due to the events being organised during COVID-19 restrictions, the Festival will take a different form to previous years and all events will comply with whatever Public Health advice is current at the time.

Some of the events that will take place under this year’s Spring Festival umbrella are:

- Spring Festival Logo Competition 2021 Results

This year’s Spring Festival Logo Competition was released in January in order to gather Spring Festival Logo designs from the public with the winner being displayed in all printed and marketing material produced under the 2021 Spring Festival umbrella. The prize giving of the competition was held at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery on Tuesday 6th April where the winner Emma Duarte was presented with the prize money and framed image of the winning design.

- May Day 2021

The May Day Celebrations will be a pre-recorded event aired on GBC TV and GCS Facebook page on Saturday 1st May for the public to watch and enjoy at home with their family and friends. More information and schedule will be released shortly.

- Culture versus Covid Exhibition

An exhibition to feature and celebrate artistic and cultural works produced during the COVID-19 year will open to the public at the John Mackintosh Hall on Wednesday 5th May 2021. Culture v Covid will showcase many artistic contributions created during the global pandemic and lockdowns.

- Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2021

The Gibraltar International Drama Festival will be taking at the Ince’s Hall Theatre between Monday 17th and Friday 21st May 2021. The Festival will showcase theatrical performances by local Drama Groups and will be judged by Royal Academician Jan Palmer Sayer. Ticket information will be issued shortly. This indoor performance is a pilot event approved by Public Health.

- Spring Visual Arts Competition 2021

The Spring Visual Arts Competitive Exhibition will be held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates Square from the 25th May to 5th June 2021. The annual competition will once again see the categories for painting, sculpture, photography, and video. Further information and entry details can be found on www.culture.gi

- Short Story Competition 2021 Results

GCS and the Gibraltar Chronicle once again teamed up for the 2021 Short Story Competition. The prize giving ceremony will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall, Charles Hunt Room on Wednesday 26th May 2021 where The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof. John Cortes will present the winning prizes.

- 19th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

The 19th edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival shall take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from the 3rd to 5th June 2021. Ticket information will be issued shortly. This indoor performance is a pilot event approved by Public Health.

More events may be added, if COVID-19 restrictions allow for them.

For further information on the above events please contact the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone number 20067236 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.