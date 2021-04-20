May Day Celebrations To Be Broadcast On GBC and GCS Facebook

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has confirmed that the May Day Celebrations will this year be broadcast on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page.

The production will feature the Gibraltar Youth Choir, Showdance, JF Dance, Transitions, MAG Musicians, The Adrian Pisarello Band Universe, Layla Rose, Nicholas Olivero, Surianne and Levanter Breeze. All the sessions have been pre-recorded prior to airing, in keeping with the COVID-19 regulations at the time.

Government and the organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to view the May Day Celebrations on TV or online, on Saturday 1st May. The timings of this exciting line up will be released very shortly.

For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.