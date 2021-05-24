Open Day At GEMA Next Month

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2021 .

An Open Day to launch a new collection of artworks will be held at the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA).

The event on Wednesday 9th June will run from 11am to 3pm. The Minister for Culture, Prof. John Cortes, will give a rededication address at 12:00pm. There will be a guided tour at 1:30pm, booking is required.

The new exhibition will see vaults dedicated to:

- Christian Hook



- The Kishin Alwani Foundation



- Previous winners of the three main annual art competitions: The International Art Exhibition, The Young Art Competition and The Spring Visual Arts Competition.

Around 70 exhibits will be on show encompassing paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, and other visual arts media. This is in keeping with H.M. Government’s policy of promoting the visual and contemporary arts in Gibraltar and abroad.

A spokesperson said: “Gibraltar Cultural Services encourages you to visit the gallery on this day. You’ll be able to admire the works of many of Gibraltar’s own artists amongst others, in the beautiful setting of the historical Montagu Bastion, whilst enjoying a complimentary cheese and wine reception.”

The gallery is open Monday to Friday 11am - 3pm with extended opening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 6pm. Entrance is free.