SPRING FESTIVAL - The Summer Gala Concert

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2021 .

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced the details for this year’s Classical Concert as part of the Spring Festival. The Summer Gala Concert will be held on Thursday 24th June 2021 at the Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the details for this year’s Classical Concert as part of the Spring Festival. The Summer Gala Concert will be held on Thursday 24th June 2021 at the Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm.

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, who organises this concert on behalf of the Gibraltar Government have been able to acquire the services of the following performers:

European Sinfonietta

Massimo Spadano, Violin/Conductor

Jose Maria Gallardo del Rey, Guitar

The programme includes famous arias and operatic songs by Dvorak, Vivaldi and Pachelbel.

Tickets priced at £22 will go on sale as from Thursday 10th June 2021 and will be available from Sacarello’s Coffee Shop in Irish Town or the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or online at www.buytickets.gi.

A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street.

On arrival at the concert the following will be required:

Proof of full vaccination prior to the event (double dose), OR proof that they have contracted Covid-19 in the last 180 days OR a negative lateral flow test on the day of the event.

Further information from the Society by telephone on 20072134 or www.philharmonic.gi