National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition Results

Written by YGTV Team on 25 August 2021 .

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ annual Competition is currently being held at the Fine Arts Gallery. The event is produced by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), and in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes opened the exhibition on Tuesday 24th August 2021.

The Prize winners this year are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £2000

Karl Ullger ‘Shy Rock Horse Patio’

The Our Gibraltar Art Award - £750

Leslie Gaduzo ‘Magenta Skies’

The Our Gibraltar Photography Award - £750

Monica Popham ‘Orange Blinds’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’:

Sebastian Rodriguez

‘Miami Beach’

Belinda Origo ‘Ape Hugs’

Kirsteen Crawford ‘American War Memorial’

Mabelle Imossi ‘My Spot’

Klaudia Nina Kondorosi ‘Face to Face’

Roxane Marie Codali

‘Quiet Alley’

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Wednesday 25th August 2021 to Friday 24th

September 2021, weekdays from 10am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm.