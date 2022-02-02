Jimmy Carr Returns To Gibraltar - Tickets On Sale On Thursday

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2022 .

Jimmy Carr has announced his brand-new tour 'Terribly Funny 2.0', which includes two dates 8th and 9th Oct 2022 at St Michael's Cave.

A statement follows below:

One of the best-loved comedians in the world, Jimmy Carr has announced his brand-new tour Terribly Funny 2.0, which includes two dates 8th & 9th Oct 2022 at St Michael's Cave.

Following on from his sold-out shows in Gibraltar in 2019 Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things.

Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.

Tickets at £35 will be on sale from Thursday 3rd Feb at 11am on buytickets.gi

Local promoters for the show GibMedia said they are very excited to have been able to secure Jimmy Carr for a second time on his new world tour making Gibraltar an added stop in the comedy circuit.

Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for over a decade and a half. He’s performed 10 sell-out tours, playing over 2,500 shows to more than 2 and a half million people.