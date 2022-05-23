Local Culture “Is Our Responsibility”, Says MAG

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2022 .

Local culture “is our responsibility” - this is the message coming from the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG). The association says it is making an “urgent call” to our community to support local culture “like never before.”

A MAG Spokesperson said "We are currently trying to recover economically from the effects of Covid and Brexit, so we must make it our responsibility to keep the arts alive".



MAG is asking local businesses to sponsor their events and help them bring some local entertainment for the enjoyment of the community. They have several proposals, from a family show in Campion Park to an intimate recital at Garrison Library and everything in between - they can even assist in networking events.



A statement ended: “Gibraltarians have gone through a lot in the past couple of years and their intention is to bring normality back with these events. However, without funds it is impossible to achieve this, so please feel free to contact MAG at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and listen to their proposals. At a reception last Thursday they assured possible investors of their serious approach to funds and announced that all of their accounts will be sent to the Gibraltar Cultural Services every June as they believe its their responsibility as an official Cultural Organisation to remain transparent and accountable.”