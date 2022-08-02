Neha Rupani Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2022 .

Neha Rupani signed up yesterday for Mrs Gibraltar Classic.

Age: 59



Star sign: Scorpio



Work: Part time



Married for 34 years



Mother to two children



Her hobbies involve crochet, which is something that she loves, embroidery, studying herbs / ayurveda, and gardening. She also enjoys singing and dancing.



Her idea of a perfect day would be a relaxing day going to the park or the beach.



She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 as she is turning 60 years old in October, so she thought to herself why not!



“If I don’t do this now, who knows what life itself may bring us around, and I really don’t want to look back and regret why I didn't sign up when I had the opportunity to do so. So here I am!”