Cultural Awards Gala Night Tickets Released

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced that the public can be part of this year’s Cultural Awards Gala Night. Tickets for the exclusive show which will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Wednesday 2nd November 2022 at 7pm are now on sale at £10 from www.buytickets.gi

A statement continued: “The show this year promises to be an entertaining occasion with live performances part of the special event. In its fourth edition, The Cultural Awards will see all shortlisted candidates attend with prizes given in the three tele voting categories, Youth (24 and under), Senior (25 and under) and Best Educational Project. The Gibtelecom phone lines closed last week with over 1200 calls received raising over £600 for the GBC Open Day Trust.



“Additional awards in recognition of exceptional talent, commitment and achievements will also be presented to include the Lifetime Achievement Award, these have been exclusively selected by the board. Organisers look forward to the event for a celebration of Gibraltar’s culture, its achievements, and successes.”



For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20049161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





