Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2023 .

The Spring Short Story Competition 2023 was launched earlier this year by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS). Having given due consideration to Gibraltar’s cultural heritage, an additional Llanito story category has now been included to “help promote and safeguard our unique language.” GCS says it expects this to be an interesting addition which will be well received.

There will now be seven categories as follows:



A. School Years 4 to 5 (250 - 350 words)



B. School Year 6 to 7 (250 - 350 words)



C. School Years 8 to 10 (450 - 550 words)



D. School Years 11 to 13 (500 - 1000 words)



E. Adults English Language (aged 18 and over) (story must not exceed 1,000 words)



F. Spanish Language (open to all ages) (story must not exceed 1,000 words)



G. Llanito (open to all ages) (story must not exceed 1,000 words)



Prizes are as follows:



- The Ministry of Culture prize for the Overall Winner – £1,000



- 1st Prize: English Language (adult) – £500



- 1st Prize: Spanish Language (open to all ages) - £500



- 1st Prize: Llanito (open to all ages) - £500



Additionally, the winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen, kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle.



Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.



Completed forms and entries are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.



The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 3rd March 2023. For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.



