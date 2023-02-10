66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the programme for the 2023 Gibraltar International Drama Festival that will be held from Monday 20th to Friday 24th March 2023.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre as follows:



Monday 20th March 2023 – 7:00pm



- The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘Men Like That’, a Drama/Comedy by Hannah Mifsud (15+)



- Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘A Series of Public Apologies’, a Satirical Comedy by John Donnelly (15+)



Tuesday 21st March 2023 – 7:00pm



- GAMPA Teens presents: ‘One Last Chance’, a Comedy by Hannah Mifsud (U)



- The Theatre Makers and Rock Theatre presents: ‘The Actor’s Nightmare’, a Comedy by Christopher Durang (PG)



Wednesday 22nd March 2023 – 7:00pm



- No Frills Theatre Company presents: ‘On The Evils of Tobacco’, a Comedy by Anton Chekhov (adapted by Stephen Mulrine) (PG)



- In Bloom Productions presents: ‘Burnout’, a Drama by Maisy Beth Crunden (PG)



- Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Natives’, a Drama by Glenn Waldron (15+)



Thursday 23rd March 2022 – 7:00pm



- Medway Little Theatre Youth Company presents: ‘About to Depart’, a Drama by Heather Simms (PG)



- GAMPA presents: ‘Signed, Me.’, a Comedy/Drama by Hannah Mifsud and Christian Santos (PG)



- Medway Little Theatre Youth Company presents: ‘A Christmas, Carol!’, a Comedy by Maisy Beth Crunden (PG)



Friday 24th March 2022 – 7:00pm



Gala Night – The Festival Gala Night will include the top two or three plays as well as the overall winning play. The awards ceremony will follow the staging of plays.



Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Wednesday 15th February 2023.



Ticket prices will be as follows:



• Each performance session – £6.00



• Gala Night – £15.00



• Season Ticket – £30.00



• Student Season Ticket – £20.00



For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.



