Tangier Exchange, Donation to Donabo Gardens And MFG Talk

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture attended the launch event of a commemorative coin, celebrating the historical relation between Gibraltar and Morocco. The event which was organised by The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, was held in Donabo Gardens in Tangier and coincided with a cultural exchange being organised by GCS and the JM Memorial Foundation marking the links and relationship between both communities.

Head of Development, Davina Barbara spoke on behalf of Education and Culture Minister, Prof John Cortes, who was unable to attend but had visited the Gardens the week before. The Minister thanked the hostess Lalla Malika Alaoui from the Moroccan Royal Family for her hospitality and work done to transform the Gardens something Gibraltar’s Alameda Gardens had also gone through, adding he looked forward to working in partnership to further our aims in education, conservation and beyond.



He added, “We spoke about further developing cultural, social, educational, and scientific links between the communities and between its institutions including our universities, links which derive economic benefits as well, and I have already embarked in developing these ideas”. A commemorative coin was presented to Lala Malika on his behalf.



GCS took the opportunity to announce it would be donating a sculpture by artist Mark Montovio to The Donabo Gardens, as a symbol to mark the cultural links between communities. The sculpture made of driftwood, metal and an animal skull, mirrors a similar creation by the artist which is currently on display at the John Mackintosh Hall cultural facility in Gibraltar. The arrangements for this will be made shortly.



Meanwhile a talk to promote Gibraltar’s Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and its artists was also delivered at Gallery Kent. The event proved to be an interactive session documenting the changes and refurbishment of the Gallery since its launch and also giving a flavour of the artwork on show. The work of GCS to promote the venue and the educational drive currently undertaken was also highlighted, with a variety of efforts engaged to interact with the younger generation. Those present were then gifted with a personalised bookmark highlighting some of the artwork.



GCS also visited the Gibraltar Morocco Business Exchange Office in Tangier where they were hosted by Steven Marin and Brahim Krikaz, to present the books which were donated by local authors from Gibraltar following a call out for writers to have their works represented in the neighbouring city.



