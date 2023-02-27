Four-Star Reviews For Gibraltar London Play

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2023 .

A production of a play written by local playwright Julian Felice and performed by Dramatis Personae has received highly positive rewards from the London theatre press following its recent run at The Space, a theatre on the Isle of Dogs. “The Blue Whale” received four stars (out of five) from London Theatre and Adventures In Theatreland, as well as three-and-a-half stars from The Reviews Hub. The play was watched by over two hundred people over three days, both in person and online, including Minister for Culture John Cortes, UK Representative Dominique Searle, and members of Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society, as well as many Gibraltarians living in the London area. This was the first time that a play written by a Gibraltarian has ever been performed in a London theatre by a Gibraltarian company.

Writing for The Reviews Hub, reviewer John Cutler commended the play’s “mischievous” and “deliciously cynical humour” while Chris Omaweng from London Theatre described the piece as “rarely comfortable viewing” and “gritty and engaging in its approach to the contemporary issues it tackles”. For her part, Carly Nicklin (Adventures In Theatreland) commented that she was “left paralysed in shock with where the story ended”, adding that “we are lucky to witness this piece of theatre in the UK”. Carly also highlighted the “real genuineness” of Chris Ablitt’s performance as Karl, whilst The Reviews Hub remarked on “a delectably malign Natalie Bonavia” in her role as Tasha. Sam Bush was also praised for playing Lewis “with such gullible, trusting charm that it is easy to feel sorry for the young man as he spirals from weird selfies to public humiliation, and worse”, and there was even a comment on Emma Cruz’s “effortless split stage blackouts”. Comments and feedback from audience members and the staff at The Space were also very positive, with the team also enjoying support from theatregoers from the Canary Wharf area.



A video recording of the production is now available on demand via The Space’s website until the 13th March. Tickets start from £5 and are available from https://space.org.uk/event/the-blue-whale-livestream/



Full reviews of the play are available below:



https://adventuresintheatrelandd.blogspot.com/

www.londontheatre1.com/reviews/the-blue-whale-at-the-space-review/

www.thereviewshub.com/the-blue-whale-the-space-london/

Pics:

Header pic: The whole team at The Space Bar after the final performance.

L to R: Chris Ablitt (Karl), Emma Cruz (technician), Julian Felice (writer), Natalie Bonavia (Tasha), Sam Bush (Lewis), Maria James (Production Assistant)



Below: Most of the team outside The Space before rehearsals



Middle: The cast on stage at The Space



Bottom: Technician Emma Cruz in the control room