Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band Announce Andre Rieu Collaboration

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2023 .

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band say they are delighted to announce that they will feature as guests of Andre Rieu and His Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Gibraltar’s pipes and drums will join the ‘King of Waltz’ and his 60 piece orchestra on stage to perform classic tunes such as Amazing Grace and Highland Cathedral.

Pipe Major Tarik El-Yabani said:

“When I took over as Pipe Major in early last year, my plan was to save and level up Gibraltar’s pipe band. Immediately I implemented a radical, “back-to-basics” programme to build a solid foundation and grow from there. It has been evident from our recent public performances that the band has improved dramatically and will continue to do so thanks to the hard work put in by the volunteers. I believe that this opportunity to perform with Andre Rieu, which his easily one of, if not the, highest profile engagements in the band’s 107-year history, is a testament to change we’ve made arising from the diligence of the band members.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity promises to be yet another sell-out event and a night of fantastic music and pageantry. We hope to see as many Gibraltarians and Gibraltar flags flying at the event!”

The concert takes place on the 10th of March at 20:00 hours in Malaga. Tickets are available from www.andrerieu.com.