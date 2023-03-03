Drama Festival Adjudicator Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to present Ms Beverley Jenkins, GoDA as the adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

As a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators and a professional theatre reviewer, Ms Jenkins has adjudicated over 650 productions at national and international venues including the FEATS European Youth Festival held in Brussels and Antwerp.



Her interest in theatre began when she worked as a runner for the annual Ludlow Shakespearean Festival. Graduating from Cardiff University, she has worked in many theatres both as an actor and a director. She has written several scripts and directed a number of one act and full-length plays, pantomimes and musical theatre performances.



In addition to directing, she is also an accomplished pianist and singer with a penchant for rock music. She sends her very best wishes to all the teams competing this year and is looking forward to a celebration of theatre, Gibraltar style!



Tickets for the festival are on sale via www.buytickets.gi and are priced as follows:



Each performance session – £6.00



Gala Night – £15.00



Season Ticket – £30.00



Student Season Ticket – £20.00



For any queries, please contact the Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.