National Celebrations Programme Of Events

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2023 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), has announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations.

Commenting on the announcement, the SDGG Chairman Richard Buttigieg said ‘The SDGG has worked closely with the Gibraltar Cultural Services to co-ordinate a wide-ranging series of events that should ensure an enjoyable three weeks of National Celebrations. As in the past, the emphasis remains very much on celebration, with varied entertainment, offering a range of shows and activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion. I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.’

The programme is as follows:

Gibraltar Fair

19th to 27th August – Admiral Rooke Site - 7pm onwards

30th August to 8th September – Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery – Weekdays 10am-4pm and Saturday 10am-1.30pm

1st September – My Wines – 5pm

2nd September – Bayside Sports Complex – 4pm-2am

5th to 29th September – The Fine Arts Gallery – Weekdays 9am-4pm. As from 12th

September, 10am-2pm and 3pm-6pm.

6th September – 8.30pm (email for further information) Boat Procession

8th September - Coaling Island - 7pm for a 7.30pm start

9th September – The Shrine of Our Lady of Europe - 7.30pm

10th September - Programme of Events to be released shortly

10th September – Victoria Stadium Recreational Area – 2pm-10pm

For further information please contact Forty Azzopardi on mobile 56641000 or the GCS Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20067236.