EcoDecor To Illuminate EcoFestival With Artwork Celebrating Sustainability And Community

A statement from the EcoFestival follows below:

The organizing team behind the highly anticipated EcoFestival is thrilled to announce that local artist Ireana  Schwock, the creative genius behind EcoDecor, will be gracing the event with her exceptional talent and  passion for recycling, upcycling, and environmental preservation. Ireana's captivating artwork, inspired by  her dedication to beautifying communal spaces and nurturing a sense of civic pride, will adorn various  areas of the festival, adding a vibrant and eco-conscious touch to the festivities. 

About EcoDecor  

EcoDecor, led by the passionate local artist Ireana Schwock, stands at the forefront of the sustainability  movement, breathing new life into urban spaces through the transformative power of art. With a steadfast  commitment to promoting recycling, upcycling, and preserving the natural environment, Ireana's visionary  designs create a strong link between aesthetics and environmental consciousness. 

Harnessing unused materials and resources, Ireana's designs resonate with the essence of upcycling – repurposing discarded items into stunning works of art. Her creations not only lend a burst of color and  beauty to the surroundings but also serve as a powerful reminder of the positive impact everyone can  make on the environment. 

A Highlight at the EcoFestival  

The EcoFestival is gearing up to be a celebration of sustainability, creativity, and community engagement.  Ireana's involvement is anticipated to elevate the festival's atmosphere with her unique artwork that  echoes the festival's values of environmental consciousness and local unity. Visitors to the event will have  the opportunity to witness Ireana's creations firsthand and experience the fusion of art and sustainability. 

About the EcoFestival  

After the huge success of the festival last year, this year is set to be even bigger and better. The EcoFestival  promises an unforgeVable experience where art, sustainability, and community converge. Created for our  community to come together, be entertained, join, and discover new ways of living more sustainably. "Chill  out" is our theme this year, created for all to enjoy with friends and family at the pool. The event will take place on Saturday the 23rd and 24th September 2023 at the incredible location of  Europa Pool (Gibraltar). 

Sponsored by Isolas.

