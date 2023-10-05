Gibraltar Literature Week 2023: An Evening of Poems and Songs

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2023 .

A night of Gibraltarian Folk music and poetry, as part of Gibraltar Literature Week organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, will take place on Saturday 11th November.

The event titled ‘Trovadores and Poets de nuestro Peñón’ celebrates Gibraltarian identity through poems and songs and will be produced and hosted by writer, singer and 2022 Cultural Award Ambassador Gabriel Moreno.

The night will feature performances by local singer-songwriters and poets who will showcase original material with their Llanito touch. This will include extended musical performances by Adrian Pisarello joined by Jonathan Bugeja and Gabriel Moreno with his band of ‘Quivering Poets’. They will be supported by local singer-songwriters Mark Montegriffo and Nikolai Celecia. Jonathan Teuma (powerhouse of Llanito Spoken Word) will also grace the stage. Poetry performances by Rebecca Calderon, Sonia Golt, Davina Barbara and others will round off the exciting lineup for the evening.

This celebration of music, poetry and all things Gibraltarian will conclude the 2023 Gibraltar Literature Week, now in its fourth year. “No olvides tu corazón en casa porque te va ha hacer falta."

The event will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. Tickets are priced £6.00 and are available on buytickets.gi. For more info contact the Development Unit on 200 40843 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.