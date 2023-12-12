GibTalks Tickets

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice, will be holding the eighth edition of GibTalks on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall. Based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com), GibTalks will see a range of local speakers representing a cross-section of the community delivering short talks on a broad spectrum of subjects.

Tickets for this very popular event in our annual cultural calendar will be on sale as from Wednesday 10th January 2024 via www.buytickets.gi