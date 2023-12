New Year’s Eve Celebrations - Event Details

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Casemates Square organised by GibMedia.

The programme is as follows:

10.30pm - DJ Dani

11pm - The Jesse Tree

12am - Countdown confetti and celebrations

12.05am - Jetstream

1.30am to 3.30am - DJ Dani

The countdown will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres.