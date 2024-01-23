Drama Festival Programme Of Events

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme for the 2024 Gibraltar International Drama Festival that will be held from Monday 11th to Saturday 16th March 2024.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre as follows:

Monday 11th March 2024 – 7pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘William & The World’, a Children’s Play by Julian Felice (U)

2. Theatre Makers presents: ‘My Second Best Bed, a Light Drama by Barry Syder (U)

Tuesday 12th March 2024 – 7pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘All Of Us’, a Feminist Ensemble Piece by Julian Felice (15+)

2. Theatre Makers presents: ‘Bull’, a Black Comedy by Mike Bartlett (15+)

Wednesday 13th March 2024 – 7pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘The almost complete works of William Shakespeare’, a Comedy by The Reduced Shakespeare Company (PG)

2. GAMPA presents: ‘What I (Don’t) Know About Autism’, a Dramedy by Jody O’Neill (PG)

Thursday 14th March 2024 – 7pm

1. The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘For the Love Of’, a Black Comedy by Hannah Mifsud (15+)

2. Westside School Gibraltar presents: ‘Medusa’, a Serious Drama Performance in the style of Physical Theatre by Eva de Vincenzi, Ayla Santos Pizarro, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Chloe Read and Anna Richardson (15+)

3. MCSL Company presents: ‘On the Dotted Line’, a Comedy/Drama by A. P. Chekhov (15+)

Friday 15th March 2024 – 7pm

1. Gibraltar College BTEC Acting presents: ‘The Trial (An Extract)’, a Drama by Steven Berkoff (12+)

Sotogrande Players presents: ‘Noses Off’, a Farce/Comedy by Don Zolidis (14+) Dramatis Personae presents: ‘Fanboy’, a Drama by Joe Sellman-Leave (15+)

Saturday 16th March 2024 – 7pm

Gala Night – The Festival Gala Night will include the top two plays as well as the overall winner. The awards ceremony will follow the staging of plays.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Monday 29th January 2024. Ticket prices will be as follows:

Each performance session – £10.00

Gala Night – £15.00

Season Ticket – £40.00

Student Season Ticket – £25.00

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.